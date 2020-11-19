Returnees and tourists to Thailand 10-day area quarantine plan approved

The government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has approved the extension of the emergency decree for 45 days, covering the New Year’s holiday and an international badminton tournament. The center also approved in principle reduction of the 14-day quarantine period to 10 days.







After the CCSA meeting, chaired by Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, the CCSA Spokesman, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, said the meeting agreed to extend the emergency decree for another 45 days, from December 1st, 2020, to January 15th, 2021, to facilitate the work of disease-control officials. Thirty more days have been added, so as to cover the New Year’s holiday and the HSBC BWF World Tour, which will take place in Thailand from January 12th to 31st next year.









The CCSA Spokesman said the meeting approved in principle a reduction in the quarantine period, so that returnees and tourists are subject to a 10-day area quarantine. They will be closely monitored for another four days. Although the level of risk is not significantly different, it has been approved by foreign studies. To ensure public safety, the CCSA and the Ministry of Public Health will revise the details before the issue is proposed again. (NNT)











