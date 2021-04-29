Pattaya remains open with no quarantines

Even as most of Thailand imposes mandatory quarantines on travelers from “red zone” provinces, Chonburi and Pattaya remain open for anyone wishing to visit.







Banglamung District Chief Wuttisak Singhadecho reaffirmed April 28 that Chonburi – itself a “red zone” or “highly controlled” coronavirus area, has no quarantine requirement. Tourists and business travelers can freely enter or exit the region.



That’s not to say there aren’t rules for those visiting or living in Pattaya. Everyone must wear a face mask in public and adhere to restrictions against gathering in large groups or drinking alcohol at the beach.





































