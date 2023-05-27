Thai police ensure safety of 5 million expected Chinese tourists

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is taking steps to enhance confidence and promote the safety of Chinese tourists through its “Travel Thailand Safely” campaign. With the expected arrival of 5 million Chinese tourists this year, the TAT aims to emphasize the importance of ensuring their safety during their visits.

Tanes Petsuwan, Deputy Director for Asia and South Pacific Markets at the TAT, highlighted that over 1.3 million Chinese tourists have already visited Thailand from January 1 to May 18. He noted that this reflects the kingdom’s appeal as a holiday destination, with the projected arrival of 5 million Chinese tourists throughout the year expected to generate over 446,000 million baht in revenue.







To address concerns and boost confidence, the TAT has partnered with the Royal Thai Police to organize the “Tour Thailand More Fun” event. This initiative will involve influential partners, including Chinese media outlets in Thailand and Chinese airlines with offices in the kingdom. Through this event, service information, convenience, and safety measures will be presented to influencers, who will subsequently help disseminate information to Chinese tourists.







Furthermore, the TAT has collaborated with ICONSIAM department store to organize a “Shopping Challenge” event, where influencers will select and purchase Thai tourism products and services. AirAsia airline will also extend the event by arranging a tour for influencers to explore various tourist routes from May 18-28. The focus will be on experiential tourism, such as community, food and health tourism, as well as emphasizing the importance of adhering to safety measures while traveling. (NNT)



























