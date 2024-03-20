Thai buffaloes – potential soft power to promote tourism worldwide

An albino buffalo, priced at over 18 million baht (about US$ 500,000) was brought to meet Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin at Government House on Wednesday as he plans to showcase Thai buffalo as a tool of soft power.

‘Ko Muang Phet’, the giant white buffalo, aged 4 years and 11 months, weighing about 1,500 kilograms arrived with its owner and the founder of the Wanasuwan Farm Jittanart Limthongkul.







Upon meeting the giant white buffalo, the Prime Minister exclaimed, “I never knew there was such a beautiful buffalo before.” Mr. Jittanat explained to the Prime Minister that there is currently growing interest in beautiful Thai buffalo, urging the government to promote them as a tool of soft power.

The owner said he took the buffalo for a showcase on Phra Arthit Road, attracting a significant number of foreign tourists. On April 13-14, during the Songkran festival, he will bring Ko Muang Phet and four to five other giant buffaloes to play at the water festival on Khaosan Road, the backpacker haven to promote tourism as well as Thai buffalo breeds.







The Prime Minister remarked, “It’s good, but we must ensure safety,” to which Mr. Jittanat responded, Ko Muang Phet is gentle and enjoys playing in the water.

The buffalo owner hopes the government will promote Thai buffalo breeds like Japan does with its expensive carp and showcase them China, Vietnam, and Laos.

The Prime Minister said he would push for Thai buffalo to become a soft power. He instructed the Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson to coordinate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives to showcase Thai buffalo breeds in China in May. (TNA)





































