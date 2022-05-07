Thai police arrest 7 people involving in use of forced labor on fishing boats

Seven people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the use of forced labor on fishing boats during recent police raids this week.

According to Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Roy Inkhapairote, police arrested seven people in their raids on suspected areas in SamutPrakan, Nonthaburi, and Chanthaburi provinces on Thursday. A fishing boat captain and a fishing boat owner were apprehended, and five other suspects are accused of being human trafficking brokers.



The raids were carried out in response to an investigation into three Thai workers who were repatriated from Malaysia on September 3, 2021. These workers were victims of a human-trafficking operation that recruits people to work on fishing boats that illegally fish in the waters of other countries.







Police said the victims were forced to work with only four hours of rest per day and were forced to take drugs to keep them under control. Anyone who refuses to obey orders will be beaten as a lesson to the other workers. (NNT)

































