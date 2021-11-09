Thai police and FDA confiscate unlicensed anti-Covid products from Bangkok warehouses

The COVID-19 pandemic has given incentives for people to sell health-related products that were not approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Most recently, authorities have found 5 million baht worth of unauthorized ATK kits and medical equipment at warehouses in Bang Kapi district of Bangkok.







Police officers from the Central Investigation Bureau and officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized Antigen Test Kits (ATKs), health masks, PPE suits, fingertip oximeters, thermometers, dishwashing liquid, laundry detergent, and “antiviral amulets” worth about 5 million baht, at two warehouses in Bang Kapi district of Bangkok.





FDA Advisor on Standard of Health Products Supattra Boonserm, in her capacity as FDA acting deputy secretary-general, said most of the seized items were not approved by the FDA.



She said “antiviral amulets” were being sold to people who believed they could protect against airborne viruses, explaining that this was not the case and the amulets were unable to protect against coronavirus or any other virus. She suggested that people do not buy such items and stick to the best practices of wearing face masks, distancing, and washing hands. (NNT)





























