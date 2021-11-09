90,000 foreigners have applied for Thailand Pass, cautioned on phishing websites

The Prime Minister has thanked all sectors for their cooperation in the reopening of Thailand to international tourists, which has seen positive feedback so far. With some 90,000 people having already applied for entry via the Thailand Pass system, visitors are now cautioned about phishing websites imitating the official Thailand Pass portal.







In a follow-up of Thailand’s reopening to international visitors, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has thanked all sectors for their contribution in helping raise the confidence of international tourists.

From 1 November, fully vaccinated visitors from lower-risk countries and territories are allowed to visit Thailand in the Test and Go scheme, where arrival quarantine will be exempted with a negative result from an arrival COVID-19 test.

From 1 to 5 November, a total of 16,595 international visitors arrived in Thailand, covering the Test and Go category, visitors to sandbox areas, and visitors subject to quarantine. The majority of these visitors are from the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, and Switzerland.





As of 6 November, a total of 90,165 applications have been submitted for Thailand Pass, a digital entry clearance required from all visitors. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already approved 33,788 applications during this period.





Applications for Thailand Pass can only be submitted digitally on https://tp.consular.go.th/. Thai authorities are warning visitors not to submit their data on www.thailandpass.org, which is found to be a phishing website imitating a Thai government agency.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand now anticipates Thailand will be seeing 300,000 monthly visitors in the final two months of this year, with a cumulative number of tourists for the entire year expected at 700,000.



Prior to the country’s reopening, eligible international visitors were able to visit Phuket without serving quarantine in the Phuket Sandbox campaign. The campaign has seen a total of 65,661 visitors, with a total of 951,710 nights booked at SHA Plus certified hotels throughout the third quarter.







The Prime Minister said many international travelers are interested in visiting Thailand as a holiday destination as the COVID-19 situation improves, saying their trust in the country’s public health system and good disease control measures is one of the positive factors influencing their decisions. (NNT)





























