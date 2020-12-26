Myanmar ‘catch me if you can’ impostor pilot arrested at Bangkok Airport sentenced to eight months in jail

A Myanmar man was arrested for pretending to be a pilot and entering the passenger terminal of Suvarnabhumi airport.

Suvarnabhumi airport general manager Suthirawat Suwannawat said Ye Min Thu dressed like a pilot and tried to use a pilot card of an airline to enter a domestic passenger area at the airport on Dec 22. Security guards noticed the suspicious man for his dressing and arrested him.





The man was lying to his girlfriend and his family that he was a pilot.

The Myanmar man had stayed in Thailand for a certain period. He visited Thailand frequently presenting himself as a student. He was charged with trespassing and overstaying his visa.

The Samut Prakan Court sentenced him to eight months in jail. (TNA)













