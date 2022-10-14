Thai PM visits flood-hit villages in Nonthaburi

The Prime Minister visited flood-hit communities in Nonthaburi province. He asked all agencies to drain out water as quickly as possible and lend a helping hand to everyone in need.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha led a group of Cabinet members and government officials to Wat Saeng Siri Tham in Tha It sub-district. This community has been submerged underwater for several weeks.







Accompanying the premier were Minister of Interior Gen Anupong Paochinda, Minister of Digital Economy and Society Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, and Minister of Justice Suchart Chomklin.

The Prime Minister on this occasion instructed relevant agencies to work together to help all impacted, especially children, the elderly, and sick people who require immediate attention.

The government stands ready to support the mitigation effort as local agencies accelerate water drainage to mitigate the flood impact.







Gen Prayut noted that an overflow at the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok and neighboring provinces is caused by the floodwater running down from the northern region as well as the increasing sea level.

He promised that the government would do its best to manage water resources and supply, and asked communities to adjust their livelihoods to co-exist with the changing weather dynamics. (NNT)







































