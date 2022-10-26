Thai PM urges speedy financial aid for flood victims

The Prime Minister has urged related agencies to speed up the disbursement of financial compensations for flood victims.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said the government has reviewed the compensation scheme that was adopted in 2011, with additional aid measures expected to be introduced by the Ministry of Interior. Financial aid, along with other forms of assistance, is being rolled out in a timely manner.







He noted that flooding is expected to subside once water levels in main rivers start to go down, which shall allow floodwater to drain away through these natural waterways.

Meanwhile, political parties and members of parliament (MPs) are petitioning the Election Commission to relax the regulations that prohibit parties and election candidates from delivering relief items to flood-affected communities during the 180-day period ahead of an election, as communities are now in need of help.







Bhumjaithai Party Spokesman Saksayam Chidchob said party leader Anutin Charnvirakul has formally asked the Election Commission to retract the rule, but the commission has yet to respond. (NNT)







































