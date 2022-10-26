AMCHAM hosts Multi-Chamber Eastern Seaboard Networking

On Oct 21, 2022, the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) held the Multi-Chamber Eastern Seaboard Networking event at the InterContinental Pattaya Resort. The event was hosted by AMCHAM in cooperation with the Australian, British, Belgian-Luxembourg/Thai, Canadian, Franco-Thai, German-Thai, Irish-Thai, Netherlands-Thai, South African-Thai, and Singapore-Thai Chambers of Commerce.







The event was generously sponsored by AMCHAM Exclusive Tier members Mastercard and WHA Industrial Development where members of the foreign chambers in Thailand attended a special evening of socializing and enjoying fine food and drinks. This event provided members from Bangkok and those located on the Eastern Seaboard, an opportunity to network and build business connections.







The networking event was preceded by a business briefing hosted by AMCHAM’s Aerospace Council under the topic of Thailand’s EEC Initiative – A New Post-Covid Paradigm. The briefing was led by Dr. Natthawat Hongkarnjanakul, Director of Space Technology Development Office of Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), who explained the long-term road map for Thailand’s Aerospace industry. The Smart City Initiative and U-tapao International Airport Aviation Development will bring innovation to improve the quality of living, through the “Smarts” solutions of creating a livable smart city for residents and investors.







About AMCHAM

The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit organization. With 3,000 members representing over 600 American, Thai, and other international companies, AMCHAM is the leading international business association in Thailand. Member companies have cumulatively invested over 50 billion US dollars in Thailand and provide more than 200,000 local jobs.

