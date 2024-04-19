Thai PM updated on progress of second phase of Phuket International Airport

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin conducted an on-site inspection to monitor the progress of infrastructure construction and address issues in the area of Phuket province.

The Prime Minister arrived at Phuket International Airport to receive updates and summarize the progress of the second phase of Phuket International Airport and the solution to traffic issues before providing directives to relevant agencies.







The Prime Minister stated that the government is striving to elevate both Phuket and Samui to international island status, aiming to bring prosperity to the region without causing inconvenience to the people. Comprehensive management has been implemented systematically, with all agencies coordinating their efforts. The progress achieved within six months is commendable, and it is urged to continue working towards further enhancing Phuket province.

Subsequently, the Prime Minister followed up on the construction of an elevated bridge on Highway 4027 in Phuket province, which involves the construction of a new four-lane road and grade-separated intersections to enhance the completeness of the transportation network, connecting tourist destinations, facilitating convenience, ensuring safety, and supporting the economic development of the area. The construction, spanning 1.95 kilometers, is expected to commence around November.









The Prime Minister is confident that everyone is a professional and emphasizes the importance of agencies ensuring public safety in traffic matters, and caring for the people in terms of electricity, water supply, and bridges. Relevant agencies are urged to continue their efforts to elevate Phuket province to higher standards. (NNT)







































