Lost 4-year-old girl reunited with mother amidst Songkran festivities

PATTAYA, Thailand – On April 18, amidst the lively celebrations of Songkran on Naklua Beach Road in Pattaya, a 4-year-old girl was seen wandering alone amidst the bustling revelry. The young girl, apparently separated from her parents, was taken under the care of local authorities at a community service point near Nam Chai intersection.







An urgent announcement on the Pattaya Mayor’s official Facebook page alerted the community, triggering a rapid response from both authorities and concerned citizens alike. According to regulations, the girl was transferred into the custody of Banglamung Police for further investigation and location of her parents.

As luck may have it, the girl’s mother Ploy, 28 chanced upon a friend’s post on the Facebook page alerting to the child’s discovery. She rushed to the Banglamung police station where an emotional reunion ensued as the brave little girl ran into her mother’s arms, overwhelmed with relief and joy.









Ploy recounted the events leading to the incident, mentioning that she had initially taken her daughter out to play in the festive atmosphere before entrusting her care to her husband. She had no idea that her daughter had wandered off on her own and lost her father.





































