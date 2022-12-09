Thai PM to personally welcome this year’s 10 millionth foreign visitor arriving today

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha is scheduled to preside over a ceremony at Suvarnabhumi airport on Saturday (Dec 10) to welcome the 10 millionth visitor of the year and mark Thailand’s milestone in achieving its tourism goal.

According to a report, the premier will personally greet the 10 millionth passenger arriving on a flight from Saudi Arabia. The gesture is part of the “Amazing Thailand 10 Million Celebrations” event organized by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to celebrate the country’s achievement of its visitor arrivals goal for the year.







Following the country’s borders reopening earlier this year, coupled with the lifting of strict health measures against Covid-19, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the tourism industry has been steadily gaining momentum.

From January to December 5, Yuthasak stated that 9.78 million tourists arrived in the kingdom. He noted that this is evidence of the country’s success in reviving its tourism industry, one of the most important industries in the kingdom.







The Amazing Thailand 10 Million Celebrations event — also held at Don Mueang, U-Tapao, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi, and Samui airports, as well as border checkpoints in Nong Khai and Sadao in Songkhla — is a way of thanking tourists from around the world for visiting Thailand and demonstrating their trust in the country’s tourism industry. (NNT)





























