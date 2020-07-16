Thailand Opposition Party blames PM for infected Egyptian soldier fiasco

Prof. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Government Spokesperson, stated about a call from Pheu Thai Party for Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha to take responsibility in the case of COVID-19 infected Egyptian soldier. According to the Government Spokesperson, the Prime Minister, as head of Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), has made clarification and publicly apologized to the public. It is the Government’s oversight which has to be amended. The Prime Minister does not stay idly, and has taken an urgent field visit to Rayong province to follow up on the situation, and listen to the local people’s views and reaction. He also ordered for a thorough and in-depth investigation, and assigned CCSA to review measures that have been relaxed.







The Government Spokesperson affirmed that the Government has continued to strictly implement both public health, security, and relief measures. What has happened would be a lesson learned by all concerned sectors. She also called on everyone to understand the Prime Minister and the Government in this particular case. (Thaigov.go.th)

















