Thai PM revokes ban on news that might frighten the public

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Aug 9 revoked a recent regulation that banned the dissemination of any fake reports that might frighten the public.

The revocation followed the Civil Court’s injunction suspending the imposition of the 29th regulation the prime minister had issued on July 29 by virtue of the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations.







The Royal Gazette quoted the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, which Gen Prayut chaired, as stating that the court’s injunction suspended the imposition of the 29th regulation and thus the regulation should be called off.

The regulation should be revoked although the court had not set a date to send any summons and any petition copy to concerned parties on the matter, the Royal Gazette read. (TNA)























