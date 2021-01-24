Thai PM pushes for reduction of living cost and subsidy payments via electronic transfers

The Prime Minister has asked his economic team to instigate tax measures and cut daily living costs for most groups. The Minister of Finance has declined to speculate on whether or not parameters for Rao Chana will be changed.







Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha posted to his personal Facebook page, saying he has discussed tax measures and cuts to daily living costs for different groups and businesses. Approaches considered include changes to taxation of property and buildings, and residential structure registration, as well as an extension to income tax filing. Suggested courses of action are to be proposed to Cabinet next week.

The PM asked for confidence among the public that the government is looking into all possible ways to provide aid, elaborating that there are plans to both reduce costs and increase income. He pointed out that the Rao Chana and co-pay schemes have been achieving positive results, before wishing good health to the people and the nation.





Following the premier’s discussion with the economic team, Minister of Finance Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, met with the media but declined to discuss whether or not parameters for the Rao Chana program, which provides 3,500 baht in aid over the course of two months to citizens, will be changed, in particular if distribution will be changed to cash payments from electronic transfers. He remarked only that Minister of Energy Supattanapong Punmeechaow had already made a statement on the matter. (NNT)













