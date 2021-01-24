Chonburi, Health Ministry officials meet on lockdown easing

Chonburi officials met Saturday with Thailand’s deputy health minister about lowering the province’s coronavirus warning level from red to orange amid a dearth of new Covid-19 cases.







Satit Pitutacha met with Chonburi Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai, Vice Adm. Wichai Manassiriwittaya, director of the Naval Medical Department, and Narong Apikullawanich, inspector-general for Region 6 health providers at Chonburi Hospital to discuss red-zone status in Chonburi, Rayong, Trat and Chanthaburi, where coronavirus cases have dropped to zero most days this week.





Satit acknowledged that strict surveillance and aggressive mass testing brought the eastern outbreak under control.

He said regular and field hospitals in those provinces, along with Sa Kaeo and Prachin Buri, have a total capacity of 3,103 beds with less than a third occupied by Covid-19 patients.

The deputy minister thanked eastern residents for their patience and tolerance of the lockdown procedures and said the Health Ministry will consider easing restrictions and lowering red statuses to orange this coming week.













