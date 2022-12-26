Thai PM presents awards to 10 model communities promoting cultural and tourism soft power

Thailand has made strides in leveraging its cultural soft power to promote its national image in support of tourism and generating income for communities. The “Model Community” campaign was launched in 2016 for this purpose, with this year seeing 10 communities selected as models for others to reference.

Representatives from the 10 communities recently received commemorative plaques on the occasion of their communities being chosen as models for community tourism. The plaques were presented by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha. Khunnatham community in Krabi, Ban Mueang Ruang in Chiang Rai, Wat Sai Khaoy in Pattani, and the Phuket Old City in Phuket were among communities awarded.







Ban Phu in Muk Da Han, Ban Bo Nam Ron in Yala, Wat Bang Nam Phueng in Samut Prakan, Wat Nong Bua community in Surin, Ban Tham Klong Phlae in Nong Bua Lamphu, and Ban Chiang in Udon Thani also received awards as model communities.

The prime minister commended the 10 communities on setting examples that others can follow in preparation for accommodating tourists. He added that the government is leveraging Thailand’s biodiversity and cultural assets to raise the value of cultural tourism. He also noted that some 25,000 communities nationwide can be prepared for cultural tourism. (NNT)























