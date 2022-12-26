Elephants in Santa Claus costumes visit school in Ayutthaya

A trunk, rather than a red nose, is what Rudolph would need to join a herd of elephants helping Santa Claus deliver presents in Thailand.

Elephants in Santa Claus costumes recently visited a school in Ayutthaya.

Mahouts dressed as Santa led the gentle giants to a school in the central region to hand out Christmas presents to about 2,000 students this week as part of an annual tradition.

Students lined the school courtyard and hall while the elephants approached slowly and unfurled their trunks to give out balloons, toys and dolls. (NNT)































