Sri Lanka celebrates International Tea Day in Bangkok with showcase of Ceylon tea heritage

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Embassy and Permanent Mission of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka in Bangkok, led by Ambassador Wijayanthi Edirisinghe, hosted a special event on May 21 to celebrate International Tea Day 2026, showcasing the nation’s renowned Ceylon tea and rich cultural heritage. The event was attended by representatives from various organizations, members of the diplomatic corps, business leaders, and senior executives, including the Director-General of Thailand’s Public Relations Department, Sudruetai Lertkasem. Guests experienced the legacy of Sri Lanka’s Ceylon tea through multimedia presentations and exhibitions held during the celebration.







In her remarks, Ambassador Wijayanthi said Ceylon tea represents more than a beverage, describing it as a valued cultural heritage that reflects the country’s dedication to sustainability, quality, and craftsmanship. The event also recognized contributions from across the tea sector, from farmers to exporters, whose efforts support Sri Lanka’s global tea industry. It also highlighted the longstanding friendship and growing economic ties between Sri Lanka and Thailand, including trade and cultural exchanges related to tea. (NNT)

















































