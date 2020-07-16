Thai PM phone conversation with Chinese President on 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha had a telephone conversation with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China on occasion of the 45th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Thailand and China. Gist of the meeting is as follows:







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Prior to the conversation, President Xi conveyed his felicitation to His Majesty the King on the auspicious occasion of His Majesty’s Birthday Anniversary on July 28, 2020.

Both the Prime Minister and President of China congratulated tight-knitted relations between the two countries at all levels, and agreed to join hands in developing comprehensive strategic partnership into the future, and exchanging knowledge on digital economy, IT, and innovation. China also endorses Thailand 4.0 policy and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

The two leaders exchanged views and experiences on the responses to COVID-19 pandemic, and lauded each other’s country for effectively curbing spread of the disease. China commended Thailand’s “Not Leaving Anyone Behind” direction in fighting against COVID-19, and stated that China has also acted along the same line, focusing on the direction “People and Lives are the Most Important” to win over COVID-19. Both Thailand and China have also made significant progress in developing vaccine for the disease, and, if succeed, would be the vaccine for all mankind.





The Prime Minister affirmed Thailand’s readiness to cooperate with China in various endeavors once COVID-19 situation eases, especially in addressing poverty which the country is interested to learn from China. As for economic cooperation, he extended an invitation for Chinese investors to make investment in Thailand, and committed that the Thai Government would provide necessary facilitations. China is also called on to consider importing more of the Thai agro products, on which the country agreed through existing mechanisms and channels. The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to expressed condolences over flood situation which has damaged several areas in China, and conveyed his moral support for the Chinese Government to successfully fight against the disaster. (Thaigov.go.th)











