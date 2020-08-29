Thai PM offers condolences over suicide in Pattaya-Jomtien state quarantine

The Prime Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, has expressed condolences to the family of Phol Phrom-ngam, a Thai man who committed suicide on his first day in quarantine after returning from Israel.







The Prime Minister instructed authorities to contact the man’s relatives and help them to transport his body back to his hometown for religious rites. Disease-control measures are to be maintained throughout the process.

The Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army, Gen. Nathapol Nakpanit, in his capacity as the Chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee for the Consideration of the Relaxation of the Enforcement of Measures to Prevent and Suppress the Spread of COVID-19, said today that the circumstances of the death are being investigated. He said the individual was seen leaving his room several times before the incident.

Phol is from Ban Yang sub-district of Phutthaisong district in Buriram province. He arrived back from Israel on August 25 in a group of 168, who were all placed in state quarantine in the Jomtien Beach area Pattaya, Chonburi province. He leapt from his room at 4 p.m. on August 26.(NNT)











