Thai PM meets his Malaysian counterpart in Songkhla

Thai Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin has travelled to talk with the Malaysian Prime Minister about trade cooperation and border issues, expressing gratitude for assistance in coordinating the release of Thai hostages from Gaza.

Before heading to the Thai-Malaysian border checkpoint at Sadao, Songkhla province, the prime minister said that one of the topics to be discussed with his Malaysian counterpart, Mr. Anwar Ibrahim, is expressing gratitude for their collaboration in assisting Thai hostages. As the ceasefire nears completion, he requests continuous assistance from the Malaysian Prime Minister to secure the release of the remaining captives.







Regarding the released hostages, the Prime Minister stated that all were safe under good care. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara will personally travel to receive the released hostages today.

When asked about the remaining hostages the Prime Minister stated that efforts are being made, but due to the sensitive nature of the issue, he prefers not to disclose further details at this time, urging everyone to wait for updates. There has been a daily release of hostages.









He requested understanding in not disclosing too much information, emphasizing the importance of the detainees’ safety.

The Prime Minister also stated that today’s meeting with the Malaysian Prime Minister will include discussions on border trade cooperation, following up on previous discussions held a month ago during their last meeting. Additionally, they will address the issues related to the southern border, including proposals previously made by Malaysia. Specific details about the opening of the new Sadao border checkpoint will be discussed.

As for the peace talks in southern border provinces, which expired with the previous government, the Prime Minister mentioned that discussions will be initiated, and representatives from the Thai side, whether military or civilian, will be appointed for the talks. Further details will be discussed later through relevant agencies. (TNA)







































