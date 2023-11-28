Export growth continues in October

The Ministry of Commerce revealed that Thailand’s exports continued to grow in October 2023, marking the third consecutive month of expansion.

Mr. Keerati Ratchano, the Permanent Secretary for Commerce told a briefing that the country’s international trade figures for October 2023 and the first 10 months of the year.







Thailand’s export value in October 2023 reached $23.578 billion, showing an impressive 8% growth year-on-year, the highest in the last 13 months. This positive trend contributed to a cumulative export value of $236.648 billion for the 10-month period from January to October 2023, despite facing a 2.7% decline.

Looking ahead, if exports surpass $23.950 billion in the remaining two months, full-year-exports are likely to show a small contraction or about 1%.







Meanwhile, October 2023 import figures stood at $24.411 billion, reflecting a growth rate of 10%. The cumulative import value for the first 10 months of 2023, from January to October, amounted to $243.313 billion, with 4.6% contraction.

Thailand saw a trade deficit of $832.3 million for October 2023 and a cumulative deficit of $6.665 billion for the January-October period. (TNA)



























