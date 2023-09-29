Thai PM meets Cambodian PM on mutual interest issues

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and the delegation on Thursday arrived at Phnom Penh International Airport, Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia, on his first introductory visit to the country.

At the Cambodia’s Prime Minister Office, he took part in the official welcoming ceremony before having a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Hun Manet.







The Prime Minister of both countries first congratulated each other for their assumption of the position. With close and cordial friendship, this is the right time for the new era of relations between Thailand and Cambodia and an elevation to strategic partnership. Mr Srettha took the opportunity to invite the Cambodian counterpart to visit Thailand.

The two leaders also discussed issues of mutual interest:

Both leaders came to terms to further reinforce economic cooperation, especially promotion of trade and investment, tourism, border development, new economic sectors, digital economy, green economy, and business networking, and upgrade of border crossing points.







They also agreed to increase mutual trade volume to US$15 billion by 2025, and expedite the opening of Thailand-Cambodia Friendship Bridge (Ban Nong Ian-Stung Bot) to promote cross-border transport and logistics.

On tourism, Mr Srettha proposed an increase of cooperation in medical and healthcare tourism, and called for Cambodia to grant temporary land transport border pass to promote border tourism. The two leaders also endorsed an increase of investment, supply chain connection enhancement, and business matching between Thailand and Cambodia, especially among SMEs and new generation entrepreneurs.







With regard to security cooperation, Mr Srettha proposed for Cambodia to host the next Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) with an aim to upgrade border crossing points and increase border trade. Thailand also called on an increase of border demining cooperation for people’s safety and for further development of border trade. He emphasized that it is important for concerned agencies of the two countries to translate outcomes of the meeting into concrete action, and later report to both the Prime Ministers.

Mr Srettha also proposed regular exchange of visit between security agencies of the two countries at all levels to tighten cooperation against transnational crimes and call center scams.

Toward the end of the meeting, the Thai Prime Minister underscored strong development partnership between Thailand and Cambodia, especially in education, human resource development, and sustainable development. Thailand also stands ready to work closely together with the Cambodian counterpart on tracing and suppressing spread of fake news to promptly prevent public misunderstanding.







After the meeting, both leaders witnessed the symbolic handover of the Migrant Rehabilitation Center, located in Poipet, Banteay Meanchey Province, before attending the luncheon hosted by the Cambodian Prime Minister in honor of the Thai Prime Minister. (TNA)











