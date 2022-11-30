Thai PM inaugurates ROV Free Fight by MDES, wishes players success

The ROV Free Fight by MDES e-sports tournament has commenced as part of the “Thailand 4.0 The Future and Beyond” seminar and exhibition in Bangkok. The prime minister has expressed his support for allocating space for members of the younger generation to display their potential and contribute to the economy.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has inaugurated the ROV Free Fight by MDES e-sport competition and greeted the participating players. He expressed his thanks to the organizations that jointly organized the event, which he said provided a space for people to express their skills and capabilities. He indicated e-sports has gained the interest of the Thai public and tournaments are widely held in Thailand and abroad. The government has certified e-sports as an officially sanctioned competitive sport. E-sports now make up a part of the education curricula, the creative economy, and the digital economy.







According to the prime minister, the government acknowledges the importance of e-sports as an occupation and business for the new generation. Players may develop themselves into national team athletes, pro players, or game streamers. All of these options will generate income for the players.

Gen. Prayut wished all participating players success in keeping with their goals. He asked the players to perform their roles to the best extent while observing rules and exercising sportsmanship. They were also advised to make good use of the experience from the tournament and the friendships they are forging during the competition.







ROV Free Fight by MDES is part of the tech and digital economy-oriented “Thailand 4.0 the Future and Beyond” seminar and exhibition. The ROV tournament was jointly organized by the DES ministry and the Thailand E-Sports Federation. (NNT)









































