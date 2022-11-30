Thai cabinet approves 6 billion baht compensation for flood-affected households

The Cabinet has endorsed a new scheme to compensate victims of this year’s flooding disaster, with a 6.26 billion baht budget set to compensate more than one million households.

According to Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, the scheme will cover incidents across the country from May 13 through October 28, or about 1.05 million households in total. He also said each affected household will be eligible for compensation ranging from 5,000 to 9,000 baht, based on duration.







Households affected by flooding for more than seven days, up to 30, will be eligible for 5,000 baht. These include households that suffered inundation for more than 24 hours but no more than seven days, with documented records of damaged property.

Households affected by flooding for more than 30 days, but not exceeding 60, will be eligible for 7,000 baht per-household compensation. Each household affected by flooding for more than 60 days will be eligible for 9,000 baht in compensation.







Compensation for eligible households will be paid by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation via the Government Savings Bank.

Additionally, the Ministry of Interior noted that active floods continue to impact residents in Maha Sarakham, Ubon Ratchathani, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri and Nakhon Pathom. Officials are currently conducting damage assessments in order to provide appropriate compensation for those affected. (NNT)

































