Thai PM heads flood prevention planning for lower Chao Phraya river basin in Chai Nat

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha visited Chai Nat province to inspect the flow of the Chao Phraya River and plan flood prevention for the lower Chao Phraya river basin.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said that in Chai Nat the prime minister had a meeting with officials responsible for the Chao Phraya dam and irrigation in the Chao Phraya river basin. He would later visit the dam to see the flow of the river.







The government prepares to cope with the increasing flow of the river as rains have continued for a week and Storm Conson that landed in Vietnam causes heavy rain in upper Thailand. Consequently the Chao Phraya dam in Chai Nat is receiving faster inflows of water from the Chao Phraya River.



Mr Thanakorn said the prime minister ordered all concerned organizations to prepare the evacuation of flood victims, keep informing people of possible impacts and plan other assistance. (TNA)



























