Thai PM emphasizes transparency in 3.35-trillion-baht budget spending activities

The Prime Minister is asking all government agencies to carefully vet their spending plans for the 2024 fiscal year to better meet present economic challenges.

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha recently delivered a budget planning policy to government agencies for fiscal 2024, with a 3.35 trillion baht budget tentatively set aside. He emphasized that all government spending activities must be transparent and traceable, warning that anyone involved in misconduct or fraud will face harsh punishments.







The government’s fiscal 2024 budget will correspond with the 13th National Economic and Social Development Plan, which comprises strategies on national security, competitiveness, human resources, opportunities and social equity, eco-friendly growth, and improvement in government services.







The premier also asked all sides to contribute to strengthening Thailand’s economic foundations in order to help ensure a high-income future.

The Thai economy will likely maintain growth amid persisting challenges, as it expects to see 3.5% expansion this year. (NNT)

































