First Chinese-made battery-powered locomotive launched in Bangkok

Thailand’s first battery-powered locomotive, manufactured by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) Dalian Co. Ltd, was launched in Bangkok on Wednesday (11 Jan) as part of efforts to improve the kingdom’s railway service while cutting carbon emissions.

Testing of the locomotive was conducted successfully by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) at the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, also known as Bang Sue Grand Station, in Chatuchak district.







Speaking at the testing ceremony, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said Thailand is encouraging the use of renewable energy, which is environmentally friendly, to replace the use of fuel in the nation’s transportation system. This is expected to contribute to the kingdom’s goal to reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by 20 to 25% by 2030.

Saksayam also spoke highly of ongoing cooperation between Thailand and China on railways, saying “Thailand and China have been cooperating in various aspects of railway development.” He also said, “Thailand hopes to develop railway technology cooperation with countries around the world, including China, and the success of this test marks significant progress in the battery-powered locomotive project.”







SRT Governor Nirut Maneephan said the development of a battery-powered locomotive is part of a plan to improve the efficiency of the railway services.

The locomotive was jointly developed by CRRC Dalian and Energy Absolute Public Company Limited (EA) of the Southeast Asia country.

EA Deputy CEO Amorn Sapthaweekul said the battery-powered locomotive, made in China with world-leading technology, meets Thailand’s needs in terms of production costs and the requirements of the Thai government for energy conservation and emission reduction.







According to CRRC Dalian, the battery-powered locomotive was developed for passenger and general freight based on Thailand’s original locomotive platform. The six-axle locomotive can haul 2,500-ton freight trains at 70 km/h or 1,000-ton passenger trains at 100 km/h. (NNT)

































