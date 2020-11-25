Protection escalated for migrants entering and leaving camps at Thai-Cambodian border

Tak governor ordered strict control at border camps after an illegal migrant entered the Umpiem camp with Covid-19.

Provincial governor, Pongrat Piromrat ordered administrative officials to screen everyone, entering and leaving temporary shelter areas – Umpiem, Ban Nupo and Mae La.







The three camps accommodate about 50,000 displaced persons from Myanmar.

Disease prevention measures have been enforced inside the camps and nearby villages.

All 100 people at the Umpiem border camp underwent the coronavirus testing and no one tested positive for Covid-19.

The infected migrant crossed the border through a natural pass. Soldiers and local officials have increased border patrol at border areas and parts of the Moei River, which have dried up.

Barbed wire fences at borders were strengthened and more officials and volunteers have been deployed to prevent illegal border crossings. (TNA)












