Thailand 4.0 seminar held at Centara Grand Ladprao hotel in Bangkok

Digital technology has become a prime area of concern for national development. The “THAILAND 4.0 THE FUTURE AND BEYOND” seminar was recently organized to collect input on how to advance the nation as a regional digital economy player.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan presided over the launch of the seminar and exhibition at Centara Grand Ladprao hotel in Bangkok, hosted by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.







During the event, General Prawit delivered a speech on how Thailand has made great progress over the years. This was also apparent in the promotion of a digital economy that would positively affect national competitiveness. He also said digital technology can be used to drive societal progress in accordance with the government’s ‘Thailand 4.0’ policy, which emphasizes driving the economy through innovation.

The Deputy Premier commended the ministry for organizing the event, which he said was urgently needed and of great importance. He also thanked the private sector for its support of the event and asked that the results be used to benefit the public, especially vulnerable groups such as people with disability.







The event also aimed to promote knowledge about the constructive uses of digital technology, including how to prevent misuse while raising awareness about online threats. The hope is to better prepare the public for responding to cyber threats and other online risks. (NNT)































