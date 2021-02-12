Thai PM conveys best wishes to all on Chinese New Year

BANGKOK – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha extended his best wishes on the occasion of the Chinese New Year.







Government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said the prime minister did a video clip to extend his best wishes to Thais of the Chinese origin. He wished all the people to be happy and rich and have a dream come true.







“Unprecedentedly the Thai government declared 12 February 2021 a special holiday to mark the Chinese New Year. This is an important opportunity to be aware of close ties between Thailand and China as well as friendships, bonds and active cooperation between the governments of both nations.







Although COVID-19 blocks travel between the countries, it is strongly believed that Thailand and China can strengthen their relations and smoothly pass through crises,” the prime minister said. (TNA)











