Thai listed companies prove ‘World’s Best Sustainability’

BANGKOK – Eleven Thai companies were internationally recognized for their roles in promoting sustainability and formed the highest number of companies with the excellence from a single country, according to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.







SET president Pakorn Peetathawatchai said the 11 Thai companies obtained the Gold Class certification in “The Sustainability Yearbook 2021” of S&P Global. They made the highest number of companies from a single country recognized for “Gold Class” sustainability promotion among about 7,000 companies in 40 countries.







The 11 companies are Banpu, BTS Group Holding, IRPC, PTT, PTT Exploration and Production, PTT Global Chemical, Siam Cement, Thai Oil, True Corporation, Thai Union Group and Thai Beverage.

The Sustainability Yearbook 2021 included 29 Thai companies which formed the 7th biggest group of recognized companies from one country. The top position is the United States, followed by Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, France and Taiwan.







More information is available at https://www.spglobal.com/esg/csa/yearbook/. (TNA)











