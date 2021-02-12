Suspected operator of illegal casinos arrested in Rayong

Police arrested Somchai Chutikidet, a native of the eastern province, for allegedly operating many gambling dens in the East.







The man also known as Long Chu Somchai was apprehended at his residence in Rayong municipality. Carrying a warrant for his arrest, police also searched his house and national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk flew to Rayong to question the suspect by himself.







Under the arrest warrant that the Rayong provincial court issued, Mr Somchai was charged with hosting gambling without authorization.







Police suspected Mr Somchai of being involved in the business of many illegal casinos in Rayong and other eastern provinces. The places were blamed for spreading COVID-19 lately. (TNA)











