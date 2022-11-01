Thai DPM has no comments on Dec 24 House dissolution speculation

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon declined to comment on the speculation that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha would dissolve the House on Dec 24. He only told reporters to pose the question with Gen Prayut.

Gen Prawit refused to comment on Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew's remark that the government could dissolve the House on Dec 24 so that House representatives would have enough time as required by law to switch parties for the next general election. Gen Prawit said only that reporters should ask Gen Prayut instead.







Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party, said that if the House is dissolved, the Election Commission should guarantee electoral fairness by clearly drawing constituencies so that it would facilitate the vote campaigns of political parties.

On a planned general debate without a vote in the House, he said opposition parties wanted the government to clarify its policies concerning narcotics, foreigners' ownership of land, the Nong Bua Lam Phu massacre, economic problems and corruption.







It would be the last and interesting attack from the opposition before the next general election, Mr Pita said. (TNA)
































