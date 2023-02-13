Thai PM calls on youths to embrace morality and global awareness

The prime minister is urging young people to adhere to morality and be aware of global changes, as he believes their power will contribute greatly to the development of Thailand and the world.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha delivered special remarks to the participants of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ youth ambassador campaign, as he highlighted the important role of young people in the kingdom and the global development.







He also said everyone must maintain a moral compass, love one another, say ’no’ to narcotics, and stay informed about changes around the world.

The premier further noted that youths will need to adapt to global challenges, while the government will focus on maintaining security, prosperity and sustainability as it works to ensure a more prosperous future.

Gen Prayut added that every person must help the country realize its 20-year national strategic framework, which will allow their creativity, imagination and hopes to propel the nation towards a brighter tomorrow. (NNT)





























