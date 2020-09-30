Thai PM calls on violent punishment, hardcore physical exercises, or bullies ban in schools

Following the weekly cabinet meeting, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha responded to the press about protest movement that the Government does not object to any effort of the people to express their opinion, as long as the movement is conducted within the law, and does not lead to vandalism or spread of fake news. He also called on the authority to exercise great tolerance and caution in handling the situation, and thanked the media for presenting facts, not fake news, to the public.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

With regard to the Parliament’s decision to set up a joint committee of the House of Representatives and the Senate to study draft amendment of the Constitution for 30 days, the Prime Minister insisted that he has no authority to control both the parliament bodies, and urged them to adhere to the nation’s and people’s interests in doing their jobs.







The Prime Minister also called for educational personnel of all levels to exercise caution and judgment before disciplining students. Violent punishment, hardcore physical exercises, or bullies must not be conducted in schools in any case. Ministry of Education and concerned agencies have been ordered to ensure orderliness in this aspect, and to solve related problems.











