Thailand welcomes select groups of visitors in October with wristbands

Thailand will receive select groups of visitors who will be subject to strict COVID-19 control measures, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said.

Only businessmen and long-stay tourists would be allowed in from Oct 1 onwards, he said while insisting that the country would not be fully open to any visitors right away.







Gen Prayut said that the government had clear disease control measures to handle the arrivals and would limit the number of visitors.

Visitors would use application software and wear wristbands that would allow officials to locate them in the country, the prime minister said.

“Without the arrivals, the country cannot move forward. Please rest assured that visitors will comply with all measures and procedures of Thailand,” he said.

The government needed people's cooperation for the success of the restricted arrival initiative and operators must also comply with disease control measures; otherwise, they would be closed, Gen Prayut said. (TNA)












