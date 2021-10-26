Thai PM calls on ASEAN to solve COVID-19, stimulate regional economy

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha attended the 38th ASEAN Summit and urged member states to seriously cooperate on COVID-19 solutions, stimulate regional economy and promote balanced growth.

In the teleconference version of the ASEAN Summit, Gen Prayut proposed the Association of Southeast Asian Nations attached importance to three areas.







Firstly, he urged for the implementation of ASEAN’s initiatives to effectively solve COVID-19 and the joint development of COVID-19 vaccines.

Secondly, ASEAN should facilitate travel and cargo transportation within the region for economic stimulation, he said.



Thirdly, ASEAN should campaign for balanced growth for its sustainable development by focusing on both economic interest and environmental conservation. COVID-19 and natural disasters already showed the weakness of the present development which centered on economic benefits, Gen Prayut said. (TNA)



























