Thailand endorses decree to regulate digital platforms

The cabinet approved a draft of a royal decree to require the operators of digital platforms to elaborate on their business, verify users’ identities and supervise online buyers and vendors.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the cabinet endorsed the draft decree in principle to protect service users. It requires the operators of digital platforms to report information about their business and services to the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) before starting their business.







The decree tasks ETDA with supporting digital platform operators, introducing guidelines for their operations which include the identity verification of platform users and opening central channels to receive complaints.

Digital platform operators must comply with the new law within 180 days after it is published on the Royal Gazette. The operators who start business before it takes effect have 210 days to do so. (TNA)



























