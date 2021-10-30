Thai PM calls for end of street demonstrations to foster tourism

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha confirmed the country would reopen to visitors on Nov 1 and asked people including demonstrators to help protect tourism.

Gen Prayut chaired a meeting of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) at Government House in his capacity as the director of the center. Later he said the country reopening would start on Nov 1 as planned to welcome without quarantine fully vaccinated visitors from 45 countries and Hong Kong.







The reopening required full cooperation from people especially on health measures while arrivals by land and water would still be subject to quarantine, the prime minister said.

Gen Prayut asked political demonstrators to refrain from any movements which could discourage foreigners from visiting the country and have negative impacts on the whole nation.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin said CCSA was concerned about alcohol consumption in areas declared blue zones for tourism stimulation and the communicable disease committee of Bangkok would work out measures for activities and services related to alcohol consumption. (TNA)





























