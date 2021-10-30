Booze ban lifted in Bangkok and Phuket restaurants from Nov 1

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration cuts the number of provinces under maximum and strict disease controls (dark-red zones) from 23 to 7 where the nighttime curfew will continue from Nov 1 onwards.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin said dark-red zones would cover Chanthaburi, Tak, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala and Songkhla.







Maximum control zones will be in 38 provinces, control zones in 23 provinces, close surveillance zones in five provinces and tourism (blue) zones in four provinces namely Bangkok, Krabi, Phangnga and Phuket.

The CCSA agreed to allow alcohol sales and consumption at restaurants in the blue zone provinces from Nov 1 onwards.

Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang would impose zones for alcohol sales and consumption which would not be permitted across the board. (TNA)





























