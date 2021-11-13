Thai PM calls for Covid vaccines and medicines to be made global public goods

During his speech, Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha touched on how the COVID-19 pandemic afflicted health security and economic security all around the world and deepened many aspects of disparity. He suggested closing disparity gaps, firstly by working on the public health emergencies preparedness and response system. He asked all countries and parties to collaborate on this work under a multilateral approach.







The prime minister gave emphasis to global collaboration in 3 major areas, the first of which is making COVID-19 vaccines and medicines public goods. The second area involves supporting the universal healthcare drive in all countries based on sustainable development goals and accelerating negotiations for the setting up of a pandemic bond. The third area is the promotion of the Bio-Circular-Green economy model as a new economic pursuit that links human security to a post-pandemic recovery that is sustainable, balanced, and inclusive.



The Paris Peace Forum is a French non-profit organization that hosts a gathering of world leaders, heads of international organizations, civil society leaders, and private sector representatives annually, on November 11-13 of each year. Held since 2018, the forum exists to promote cooperation between governments and other sectors in order to multilaterally address global problems that are not conducive to peace. This year, the forum was held in Paris as a mixed-format event that enabled on-site as well as remote participation. (NNT)



























