Les Cobban takes tour championship with two wins and a second

Pattaya Sports Club Bunker Boys Golf

Monday, November 8th

Kanchanaburi Trip Day 1

Royal Ratchaburi

1st Les Cobban (9) 39 points

2nd Niall Glover (15) 39 points

3rd Tony Robbins (24) 39 points

4th Michael Brett (14) 36 points

5th Nick Evans (12) 36 points

Near pins Bob Innes, Lance Conway-Jones, Nick Evans, & Moe.







The first game of our Kanchanaburi trip was played at the Royal Ratchaburi Course. Some traveled up the day before and were fresh for the start of play while most drove up on the day. A decent roll-up of fifteen was on hand.

A blustery day, overcast and cool with cloudy skies, not what we expected with the rainy season supposedly finished. We had two rain breaks throughout the round which slowed play a quite bit. The course was in very nice condition so no excuses on that score and in fact scores were decent under the circumstances and also quite even.



Les Cobban, Niall Glover & Tony Robbins all had thirty-nine points and finished in that order. Michael Brett took fourth on countback from Nick Evans. Lance Conway-Jones looked like running away with it having twenty-one on the front nine, only to fade away on the back. All the near pins were taken with one each to Lance Conway-Jones, Bob Innes, Nick Evans, and Moe, (not Norman), nobody knows where Larry and Curley were.

Day 2

Tuesday, November 9th

Mission Hills

1st Les Cobban (8) 35 points

2nd Michael Brett (14) 34 points

3rd Jimmy Carr (18) 34 points

Near pins, Dave Ashman, Les Cobban, The Phantom.

A new adventure for most of the group today with a game at Mission Hills Resort Course. Most people had not played this course previously, and we’re looking forward to seeing what it had to offer. This is a Jack Nicklaus designed course that looked curiously much more like a Pete Dye design to the extent that it had a lot of water and even an island green.

In the past, this course rightly deserved its lofty reputation; however, today due to recent heavy rain including overnight it was not at its best. The fairways were in need of a trim and the bunkers were either flooded or washed out. Nothing maintenance couldn’t fix, nonetheless, most of the group enjoyed the round but would have preferred a dryer track.







Once again Les Cobban took first place with thirty-five points and already had one hand on the tour trophy. Khun Nana will be enjoying the spoils tonight. A scratchy front nine with an improved back nine saw Michael Brett take second place from Jimmy Carr on countback. There were a couple of very low scores best forgotten. Only three near pins today with one each to Dave Ashman, and Les Cobban with a third going to a member that goes by the moniker The Phantom.

Day 3

Thursday, November 11th

Grand Prix

1st Jimmy Carr (18) 36 points

2nd Les Cobban (8) 34 points

3rd Tony Robbins (22) 33 points

Near pins Jimmy Carr, Dave Ashman, Colin Greig, & Michael Brett







After a day of rest on Wednesday, the Bunker Boys resumed their tour of Kanchanaburi with their third game, this time at the wonderful Grand Prix Course. Following recent heavy rain and floods, the course had recovered remarkably well and only the bunkers were still showing the effects. All the water catchments were full to overflow, in fact, some had encroached onto the fairways but not enough to affect play. Part of the road into the course was completely washed away to the extent that a temporary bypass had to be constructed.

A bright sunny day with no threat of rain. A stiff breeze blew all day and coupled with the difficulty of the course kept scoring at a modest level. A few people lost a few balls, particularly on the eighteenth where the water came into play both off the tee and also the second shot. A couple lost more than one ball on this particular hole.





For a change, Les Cobban didn’t win today being relegated to second place by Jimmy Carr who top-scored with thirty-six points. Tony Robbins pushed the improving Colin Greig out of third place. Near pins went to Dave Ashman, Jimmy Carr, Colin Greig, & Michael Brett.

Day 4

Friday, November 12th

Evergreen Hills

1st Kob Glover (23) 39 points

2nd Jimmy Carr (18) 35 points

3rd The Phantom (23) 34 points

Team winners Les Cobban & The Phantom.

Near pins Dave Ashman & Niall Glover X 2.



The final game of our trip to Kanchanaburi was played at the very nice Evergreen Hills course, the closest course to town of all the courses we played. Again a nice day for golf with warm sunshine and no threat of rain, perhaps we finally have seen the end of monsoon season. A bit of casual water on the first fairway prompted the decision to play pick, clean, and place although it was unnecessary after that.

With even numbers playing we decided to have an individual Stableford competition and a two-ball team event. Scoring was average for most with the exception of Kob Glover who blew away the rest of the field with thirty-nine points. Showing great consistency, Jimmy Carr followed up yesterday’s thirty-six with one less today to take second place, whilst the Phantom struck again with thirty-four points in third place.







Teaming up with Les Cobban, the Phantom was part of the winning team with a combined score of forty-two points. Les Cobban took out the tour champion event with two wins and a second to put distance between himself and the chasers. The two closest were Jimmy Carr and Michael Brett both on equal points some distance back. Dave Ashman took one near pin and Niall Glover took two.

This was meant to be our last away trip for the year; however, there is another trip just announced that is catching people’s attention. Serenity Resort & Spa Christmas Scramble is being held in Kabin Buri on Monday, December 20th with overnight accommodation at Serenity. As always, Olivier Daniel, who excels with his organisational skills, will no doubt make the occasion special.







An “all you eat” Christmas buffet will appeal to many, particularly with free-flow beer and wine included. There are some special prizes to be won including an Odyssey putter, a KBSC golf bag, and a golf bag voucher as well as a lucky dip draw gift for each participant. Anybody wishing to assemble a team or join another team should contact Tony Robbins at the earliest opportunity as this promises to be a popular event.



























