A 13-year-old illegally driving a motorbike was injured when he crashed in Pattaya.

Young “Jack”, driving without a helmet, suffered a head wound, cuts to his face and scratches to his body in the Feb. 17 wreck on Marbtato Road near Nongprue Fire Station. He was transported to Banglamung Hospital.

Another young boy riding pillion said the 13-year-old driving was shocked when he came around a bend and saw an oncoming car. He panicked and crashed their Honda Dream motorbike.