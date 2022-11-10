Thai PM attends ASEAN summits in Cambodia

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha and spouse, on Thursday leave for Cambodia to attend 40th and 41st ASEAN summits and related summits.

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, together with Minister of Finance Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, Deputy Minister of Commerce Sinit Lertkrai, and Secretary General of Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) Danucha Pichayanan, left for Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia to attend the 40th and 41st ASEAN summits and related summits during November 10-13, 2022.







The 40th and 41st ASEAN summits and related summits will be hosted by Cambodia, chair of ASEAN in 2022, under the theme: “ASEAN A.C.T.: Addressing Challenges Together”. Priorities to be put forward by Thailand at the 40th and 41st ASEAN summits are strengthening the ASEAN Community in preparation for common challenges, i.e., economic and public health challenges; opportunity building for sustainable future, and regional security and peacekeeping, among others.







Thailand’s key message for the 40th and 41st ASEAN summits and related summits will be “Strengthening Present – Joining Forces Toward Future – Respecting ASEAN Way”. (TNA)























































