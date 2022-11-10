TAT tells the world that Thailand is ‘Always Warm’ through London Bus Wrapping

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has also organized a prominent “London Bus Wrapping” to launch a new ‘Always Warm’ winter campaign, as part of the overall ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign.

A double-decker London Bus was wrapped in an ‘Always Warm’ decoration that reflects the warm and sunny climate of Thailand, friendliness of the Thai people, and warm Thai hospitality to encourage foreign travellers to visit Thailand where the weather is always nice and warm as the winter season begins in countries like the UK.







The design presents images that showcase some of Thailand’s key magnets for international tourists, including those from Europe – the Thai beaches and seas. On one side of the ‘Amazing Thailand Bus’ shows an image of Ko Talu, one of the most stunning islands in Rayong province, and on the other side is Hat Pak Meng, the beautiful and peaceful 5-kilometre-long beach in the shape of a crescent moon in Trang province.







In line with NFT-Nature, Food and Thainess concept; TAT also promoting Thai Food through a discount offers to enjoy various Thai food in Thai restaurants in London – 20% off at Rosa’s Thai and 10% off at Thai Square and Nipa Thai – which can be used until 25 November, 2022. In addition, to promote Thainess through Thai fight, Thailand’s famous Muay Thai kickboxer Buakaw Banchamek was also present at the event.

The ‘Amazing Thailand Bus’ offers hop on-hop off services on 5-6 November and 9-12 November with the tour starting at 10.30 Hrs from the London Eye with stops enroute at key attractions in London. During the WTM 2022, the bus is being prominently positioned in front of the ExCel Hall on 7-8 November, from 10.30-18.30 Hrs. (TAT)





































