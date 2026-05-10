Thai PM Anutin inspects Phuket beach encroachment operations

PHUKET, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has led an inspection visit to Bang Tao Beach in Phuket province to monitor enforcement operations targeting encroachment on public beachfront land and illegal business activity in the area.

Officials said authorities have faced repeated incidents of land encroachment and unauthorized construction at Bang Tao Beach for several years. Investigators found that wooden beer bars and restaurants previously demolished by local authorities were later replaced with more permanent structures, including rental rooms, restaurants, and massage shops occupying public beachfront areas.



The Choeng Thale Subdistrict Administrative Organization has issued enforcement orders under the Building Control Act to halt construction and proceed with legal action. Three cases involving two suspects remain under investigation for encroachment on public and national reserved forest land. Officials estimated the damage at about 18 million baht across more than 3 rai of occupied beachfront property.

Anutin also traveled to Freedom Beach in the Karon area to monitor land seizure operations within the Nak Kerd Mountain National Reserved Forest. Recent joint inspections by multiple agencies found encroachment on more than 57 rai of forest land, with investigations and legal proceedings still ongoing. (NNT)

















































